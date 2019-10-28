Jesus: “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” (Matt 5:44)
Donald Trump(only a few examples):
On Mitt Romney: “He is a pompous ass’”
On Jeff Flake: “Let’s face it, he’s a Flake!”
On Mayor of London: “incompetent”
On Mayor of Minneapolis: “lightweight” and “radical left mayor”
On Hunter Biden: “Hunter, you know nothing about energy, you know nothing about China, you know nothing about anything, frankly, Hunter, you’re a loser.”
On Joe Biden: “Was never considered smart. He was never considered a good senator. He was only a good vice president because he figured out how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass.”
On Adam Schiff: “corrupt” and “liddle’”
Jesus, on the cross: “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” (Luke 23:34).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.