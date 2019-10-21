I’m submitting my letter of recommendation for Dana Ziemer, Ridgefield City Council.
Times of change are inevitable. The challenge of adding value and balance for change has struck this charming town of Ridgefield. Public service requires vision, strength, integrity and perseverance with a level of honesty for growth.
Dana has more than exemplified these qualities through her tireless commitment of serving and volunteering through various activities such as fundraisers, PTAs, school bond and levy campaigns, capital facilities advisory committees and city engagements and meetings.
I don’t believe there’s an event or matter that Dana has not been a part of when it comes to serving for the betterment of community and Ridgefield as a whole.
Dana’s extraordinary diligence and passion for service lends credence to her love for this town. She would be a great city council leader in ensuring that Ridgefield’s future is met with optimism and responsible stewardship of growth, change and balance.
Vote for Dana Ziemer!
