In my 55 years of living in Clark County, I have been affected by decisions of the county council/commissioners. Many of those decisions were wise and were of benefit to most of the residents here, and many were poorly thought out, verging on corruption, or just reactive.
The present council seems to be acting in response to situations that they are facing, instead of taking a proactive approach, where the issues they face have been anticipated and they have had time to gather information and have a plan in place to deal with them.
The present choices that voters in District 4 could make a huge difference to all of us. Adrian Cortes has a plan and the experience needed after governing as a Battle Ground City Councilor and as chair of the C-Tran Board of Directors. He will formulate a vision to provide for our future generations and our quality of life. If you love living here, vote for Adrian.
