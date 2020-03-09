With the specter of a coronavirus outbreak, I’m reminded why it’s so important to have experienced, attentive public leaders like Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler.
She used her position as a senior leader on the Appropriations Committee that funds federal programs to secure $7.8 billion in emergency funding to support frontline states like Washington and reimburse local testing and prevention efforts.
Jaime also partnered with a Democrat congressman to introduce legislation that fast-tracks the development of vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus. She’s also working to ensure that disruptions on coronavirus-ravaged China don’t lead to medication and medical equipment shortages in the U.S.
Her Democratic opponent, meanwhile, took to social media to point fingers and shill for votes by blaming the disease on Jaime and Donald Trump.
If there was ever a time to move past partisan squabbling, a public health crisis is it. I’m relieved our region elected the right person to Congress in 2018, and this is an important reminder of why we need to re-elect Jaime in 2020.
