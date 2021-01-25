On Jan. 22, the Clark County Elections Department mailed out ballots for the special election. The election closes on Feb 9. Voters will be asked to vote yes or no.
Here are the links to the elections ballot pro/con; the districts website; the Citizens for Better Schools website and a blog article taking the no position.
It's up to each of us to read and consider the arguments both ways and then vote. Please vote so whatever the outcome a large percent of voters spoke.
Elections site: voter.votewa.gov/GenericVoterGuide.aspx?e=868...
School district website: battlegroundps.org/levy/
Citizens for Better Schools (supporting a yes vote): votebgschools.org/...
Blog article taking the no position: swweducation.org/?p=6787 (the article is long and detailed)
Hopefully this covers both sides and helps voters make informed decisions. Please don't bash anyone. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions and interpretation of facts and data.
