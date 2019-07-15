Clark County Fire District 3 wants to say thank you. An estimated 2,000 people joined us at the fire station for breakfast during Hockinson Fun Days. Proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to the Tony Sermone Playground to benefit children with special needs.
For 30 plus years, our community has come together for an annual breakfast to raise money for families in need, the purchase of emergency equipment, or other worthy local causes. Bringing people together creates community, and we are grateful for everyone who took part. It’s part of what is so special about living in our part of Clark County.
Again, thank you for supporting this important project and Fire District 3. We are truly grateful.
