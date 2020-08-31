It is August and I mailed my taxes in March and had not received my return, so I decided to reach out to our representative. Also, for some reason, I also had not received the stimulus check until just as I called. It however was for $497 instead of $1,200. This I don’t understand.
Jaimie’s office in Vancouver replied very quickly and passed the information to Jaime. In a very few days, I received my tax return. I don’t know if that was Jaime’s work of that they finally got to the Ws. She is, however, looking into the stimulus check.
I just want to say I am impressed that I was correctly listened to and the response was quick. A thank you to Kole who works in her Vancouver office as well.
