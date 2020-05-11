The pandemic protesters (and a few local politicians) have received a lot of press lately about the rights and actions of the government to protect its citizens. However, they are small number of extremists and do not represent the majority of Americans. They have an expansive, sometimes unrealistic, view of their personal freedoms but also a narrow, limited view of the U.S. Constitution as it applies to others. They like hiding behind the flag, using words like freedom and liberty as if they are the only patriots in the land and, of course, have God on their side.
Intentional or not, the messages I have heard from them are: 1. We won’t do anything the state, (especially those led by Democrats) tells us. 2. We don’t plan on wearing masks ever, as our principles are more important than the health of others 3. We don’t care if more Americans get sick or die. 4. We won’t be taking the virus vaccine even if you do make one. 5. We don’t think old people are productive members of society so it doesn’t really matter if they die.
As a veteran, and an old patriot, I believe they have turned that old quote attributed to Patrick Henry on its head: “Give me death so they can have liberty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.