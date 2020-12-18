A suggestion for mother teaching about socialism
Pamela Trees recently printed a cute, but very misguided, attempt to teach her children about socialism by giving them the exact same treatment.
Does she really think a neurosurgeon in Canada or Denmark makes the same amount of money as a fast food worker?
I suggest that the next lesson might be on what capitalism has come to in this country. Ask your kids how they’d like to play Monopoly, but you will start by owning 90% of the board.
Let us know how they like it.
I’m curious…..
