There has been and continues to be tireless outreach to educate, promote and cast the vision of why the Ridgefield school bond is necessary, what it will be used for and what it will establish.
Conversely, there are grievances about who is to blame for this or that, solving nothing. It reminds me of the movie “Waiting for Superman.” It centers around issues we in Ridgefield and countless other school districts are facing. The crux is everyone is waiting for “someone” to come rescue them and come up with another way to fix these issues. However, the movie concludes with the actuality that we are the “superman.” We can’t wait or count on anyone else to solve these issues. We, the citizens of Ridgefield, are the means to provide for our kids; quality, safe places and spaces for learning which is the foundation on which kids are building their future from.
I hope when you get your ballot to vote on bond you will feel the “super” power you have wielded simply by voting yes!
