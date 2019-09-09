President Trump is right, we definitely have a mental illness problem. So-called hunter/sportsmen who think they need a combat arsenal to satisfy their cowboy nature are mentally ill. Young white males born with a silver spoon and the idea they don’t have to fairly compete are mentally ill. Individuals and organizations that promote short term gain over long term harm reflect a form of mental illness. And politicians who take money and then put on blinders are mentally ill. But worst of all, those of us who think we’re sane and yet do nothing to stem the onslaught of greed and civil violence, are mentally ill. If we allow the mental illness of complacency to undermine our concept of democracy then we risk a slide towards the false security of a strongman police state and the eventual loss of personal freedom, incentive, and the creative diversity that such a state requires.
