I am writing in regards to accusations against Judge Zimmerman being a racist. This could not be farther from the truth. I met Judge Zimmerman many moons ago after moving to Vancouver in 1995. I was intrigued with his knowledge of the laws and his many relationships with people all over Clark County. I am amazed at the many letters of commendations he receives and the fact that he’s been Washington state’s Judge of the Year a few times. But mostly I was impressed with his dedication, and the eager and tireless work he puts into the veterans court. He spends all his time off as a judge looking and gaining support for our veterans. Judge Zimmerman should be a decorated icon with all the wonderful things and support he gives to our community. As a minority who participates in large parties for islanders locally, I can attest that this man is definitely not a racist! Quite the contrary, actually. He would join all our brown-skinned folks at the Chamorro Fiesta in Camas. He mingles, laughs, and listens to their stories, and shares some of his own at the same time. Judge Zimmerman is a hero. I just wish people would quit being so quick to judge and destroy a good man’s history and work with the people in Clark County. Judge Zimmerman would leave a great gap in the justice system should he retire, we are blessed to have him! #EmbraceZimmerman
Letter to the editor: Judge Zimmerman is a hero
- Josephine Wentzel/Vancouver
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- BG couple killed in I-5 crash remembered
- Clark County COVID-19: recent case rate close to threshold for Phase 2 reopening rollback
- Vancouver man dies in collision
- WSP seeks more witnesses in fatal collision that killed three
- Three killed in Interstate 5 crash; Vehicular homicide charges expected for driver
- Inslee visits Fort Vancouver to promote ‘Take It Outside’ campaign
- Cowlitz tribe breaks ground on hotel at ilani
- Archery World opens in Battle Ground
- Inslee warns of ‘COVID 2.0’
- Commentary: Rethinking Natural Gas Bans
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Inslee visits Fort Vancouver to promote ‘Take It Outside’ campaign (2)
- Inslee warns of ‘COVID 2.0’ (1)
- Washington Supreme Court won’t reconsider ruling decriminalizing simple drug possession (1)
- Letter to the editor: Gov. Inslee, please reconsider your tax plans (1)
- Letter to the editor: Conservative voices often silenced (1)
- Letter to the editor: Support ban of menthol cigarettes (1)
- Washington House passes capital gains tax (1)
- Vancouver man faces charges of kidnapping, rape (1)
- Letter to the editor: I wish the Republicans would quit wasting my tax money (1)
Latest News
- BG couple killed in I-5 crash remembered
- Woodland in bloom at Holland America
- Ridgefield man pleads guilty to ‘catfishing’ teens for child porn
- BGPS board approves staff reduction due to falling enrollment
- Regional editor hired for The Reflector
- County seeks young people to fill six volunteer positions on youth commission
- BG Councilor DesRochers seeks second term
- Port of Woodland closes on latest land transaction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.