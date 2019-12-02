Regarding Tom Regan’s letter, I also have awoken from a coma. I come from 1969.
I see people still regard sex with danger, risk and multiple problems.
We have a malignant narcissist for a president with a cult-like following who are brainwashed. People drive huge vehicles while looking down at some plastic rectangular device. Stores are open on Sunday and during holidays.
If a person speaks about the wealthy and using their money to help the common good, they are branded socialists.
Jesus accepted all, even the people with the alphabetized sexual leanings.
I could go on, but I’ve got to get back to the garden.
