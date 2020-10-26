Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler works for us! She works for us on fighting proposed Oregon tolling that would impact Southwest Washington voters unfairly; on protecting sportsmen and increasing the number of salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River; on protecting seniors on Social Security and Medicare; on increasing jobs through job fairs. She truly works for us.
When I had an issue with my military retirement benefits, I contacted both our state senators and Congresswoman Herrera Beutler. Only Congresswoman Herrera Beutler responded to my issue. She worked for me and she will work for you! Please vote to retain Congresswoman Herrera Beutler.
Thank you.
