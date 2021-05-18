Two questions for those who say, “God will protect me from the coronavirus, so I do not need a mask or the vaccine.” No. 1: Why do you own a gun? No. 2: Why do you buckle your seatbelt when driving?
Letter to the editor: Two questions
- Bruce McClay/Battle Ground
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Fifth defendant in 2017 murder in Hockinson receives 70 years
- Clark County COVID-19: county in range for rollback to Phase 2 next week
- Slain Woodland woman’s ex charged in homicide investigation
- Ridgefield auto shop owners indicted on Clean Air Act charges
- Findings of county housing study revealed
- Kelso man pleads not guilty to ilani heist
- Patrick Alan Dunn
- Battle Ground man discovers relatives through DNA testing
- Inslee announces two-week pause on reopening rollbacks
- Clark County colleges get millions in funding in capital budget
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter to the editor: New party name should be considered (3)
- Inslee visits Fort Vancouver to promote ‘Take It Outside’ campaign (2)
- Inslee warns of ‘COVID 2.0’ (1)
- Washington Supreme Court won’t reconsider ruling decriminalizing simple drug possession (1)
- BGPS board approves staff reduction due to falling enrollment (1)
- Letter to the editor: Conservative voices often silenced (1)
- Letter to the editor: Support ban of menthol cigarettes (1)
- Washington House passes capital gains tax (1)
- Vancouver man faces charges of kidnapping, rape (1)
Latest News
- Dog dies in garage fire in Woodland
- La Center High School back to remote instruction following COVID-19 outbreak
- Inslee sets statewide reopening date of June 30
- Bunker remembered with life vest loaner board
- Bags of Appreciation and Remembrance
- Ridgefield auto shop owners indicted on Clean Air Act charges
- Fifth defendant in 2017 murder in Hockinson receives 70 years
- Slain Woodland woman’s ex charged in homicide investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.