Sen. Ann Rivers must be re-elected! She has worked long and hard for her 18th District in Clark County to create a robust economic base across the district and transportation connections across the state of Washington, balanced with initiatives for the natural environment that will generate an upward cycle of prosperity for all people and protect the environment. Quality job creation has provided the resources to deliver outstanding services, revitalize neighborhoods and invest in local assets through programs for which she has fought for the past decade. She believes in meaningful conversations to work through the best solutions for our state’s challenges and to help local governments succeed for the people. She is passionate about fostering the sense of community and delivering on promises. She believes in schools that will educate you and communities that will nurture you. Join me in voting for Sen. Ann Rivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.