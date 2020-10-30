The 2007 sex education legislation for K-12 gave absolute control of the content for all state funded schools sex education to the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
In actual practice, the office controls guidelines, standards, curriculum and any content of materials that local school districts prepare. Parents or schools cannot circumvent this power over the values being taught to children.
This control has no check or balance since it can and has been changed twice since 2007 without legislation or public notice. Do you want state control, or something more reflective of your community values? Sign Common Sense Sex Education, Initiative 1109; for signing locations visit the website.
