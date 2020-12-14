I read the article regarding the “Re-Open WA Rally” which took place in Olympia on Dec. 5. I then glanced over the front page photo. Oh my goodness — such a precious few attendees wearing masks (let alone “social distancing”).
Wearing a mask is not political. It has nothing to do with one’s personal rights. It is common sense. Wearing a facial cover (mouth and nose please), keeping one’s social contacts to a minimum and respecting the distance between oneself and, say, the fellow grocery shopper is all we have to minimize the spread of this very unpredictable virus. It is literally all we have.
Yes, a vaccine is on the horizon. The manufacturing, distributing and forthcoming hope for effectiveness is not here yet. Nor will it be for many months.
If God forbid you are one of the unfortunate to contract the COVID-19 virus and need hospital care, where do you go to lodge your complaint when there is not enough beds, staff or equipment to care for you?
If I was a small business owner I would be plenty upset and we should all support our fellow Washingtonian business owners. But I would not be upset with the government. I’d be upset with people who elected not to mask or stay within a social bubble which in turn has kept this virus spreading. This is the reason for the shutdown — the virus continues to spread. It has nothing to do with personal rights.
Shame on you State Rep. Vicki Kraft for not setting a better example for the good of our community. Leadership may not always be easy but it is always important.
