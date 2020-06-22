Notice to all the self righteous liberal mayors and governors and local leaders — beware! Your chickens are coming home to roost! Bullying and lawlessness have no boundaries. When has bending to the wishes of a bully ever changed a bully? Radicals have been ruining the Black Lives Matter movement too long. Who knows when you play around with a pet poisonous snake it's only a matter of time before you will get bit? Our mayors and governors have been playing with the snakes far too long. They’re looking the other way and not protecting all the people that are getting victimized. This will only stop when your chickens come home to your roost. It's starting to happen right now. A recent article in The Olympian states that a Washington state mayor was fine with the Black Lives Matter protests that followed George Floyd's death in police custody. But that was until vandals damaged her home, according to reports.
Now, Mayor Cheryl Selby of Olympia refers to the protests as "domestic terrorism," according to The Olympian.
"I'm really trying to process this," Selby told the newspaper Saturday after the rioters' Friday night spree left her front door and porch covered with spray-painted messages. "It's like domestic terrorism. It's unfair.” (You Think?)
"It hurts when you're giving so much to your community," she added.
Mayor, what about the rest of us citizens?
The mayor and her family weren't home at the time so they were not in danger, the report said. But some neighbors called the mayor and let her know about the damage.
Earlier this month, Selby issued a statement saying Olympia would not impose a curfew on protesters demonstrating against Floyd's death. Maybe she might reconsider that statement now?
Another BLM supporter, ESPN writer Chris Martin Palmer, who commented "burn it all down" when retweeting a photo of a Minneapolis building in flames in late May, had a different reaction when rioters (his chickens) came close to his house, The Sporting News reported.
"Get these animals TF out of my neighborhood," Palmer wrote. "Go back to where you live." Hmm? I think it's time for our leaders to do what they were elected to do, "Protect all citizens." Most protestors are trying to do the right thing, making us more aware of the injustices done to blacks as well as to all minorities. I applaud all of them for that, but it's time to stand up to the bullies that just want to be politicized, and get something free out of this movement. Keep up the good work, and throw out the bad.
