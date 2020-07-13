Clark County Fire and Rescue, which currently provides fire and emergency medical services to the cities of Ridgefield, La Center and their surrounding communities, also serves the city of Woodland and surrounding areas.
CCF&R has provided fire and EMS service to Woodland for several years through a contract and is now asking voters to make Woodland an official part of the fire district through annexation.
This is a progressive move and should be embraced by voters. Fire districts throughout the country are consolidating through mergers and annexations of existing cities. These consolidations result in reduced costs and improved service.
This annexation keeps service the same for all the communities involved and will cost taxpayers no extra money. Fire department annexations and consolidations eliminate waste and create a more efficient use of resources and money. That's why I am voting yes for annexation and I ask that you do the same.
