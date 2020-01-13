I applaud Jaime Herrera Beutler’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs.
As our Congresswoman, she’s cosponsored legislation that would allow the safe importation of prescription medications, like insulin, from Canada.
In Canada, medications are often a third the cost of what they are here in the United States. This common sense solution would rapidly draw down costs for my relatives who have to keep prescriptions filled to maintain their health, so I appreciate her tenacity on this issue.
