President Trump is now promising to completely eliminate the payroll tax, which funds Social Security and Medicare, if reelected.
Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted for Paul Ryan in 2016, now says she totally supports Donald Trump in 2020.
If being carried from your job in a body bag at 89 years old doesn't sound so good, those supporting Herrera Beutler and Trump might want to rethink their votes in favor of Joe Biden and Carolyn Long.
The choice is now yours: die while on the job or during retirement.
