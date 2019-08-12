Thank you for the recent column “Investment in rural business vital to global economy” written by Jeremy Field. The rural people in Clark County comprise approximately 50% of the total population, and they deserve their fair share of affordable housing and family wage jobs. County regulations have resulted in the loss of the entrepreneur spirit of the rural people and has prevented many business opportunities for all our citizens. We must not lose the incentive for someone to start a fledgling business in their garage, that eventually becomes a wonderful employment opportunity for our people. The well known U-Haul, and many other large businesses were created this way.
A 2011 county document titled “Health Element - Growing Healthier - Economic Opportunity” states “Dense human capital attracts more human capital.” This report claims that only allowing people into high density areas produces a desired result of “more human capital.” But, as studies have shown, it stymies creativity and productivity among the citizens, while creating poverty.
Councilor Gary Medvigy has shown that he wants an all inclusive approach to jobs and housing that includes the needs of the rural area. All of us need councilors who believe our concerns are their concerns and who want to help in some way. Councilor Medvigy has shown that he fits that picture. He subscribes to fairness, and as a former judge, military officer and current attorney, he is highly qualified to be re-elected to the District 4 Clark County Council position.
