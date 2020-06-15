Karen Bowerman is running for Clark County Council, District 3, and how lucky we are that she is!
It has been my privilege to know Karen as both a colleague and a friend. We each served as elected city councilors for Lake Oswego, Oregon (though we both wised up and moved to Clark County years ago!). I know firsthand how important it is to Karen to serve her community, and that she is truly dedicated to making Clark County even better. I never cease to be amazed at her willingness to “put herself out there” — always with a smile.
You can count on Karen to always do what she promises and vote the way she says she will. She will work hard every day for each and every one of us. It is with great pleasure that I wholeheartedly endorse Karen for Clark County Council District 3.
