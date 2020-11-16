Some unsuspecting decent people truly thought life would be better for them under the narcissist’s leadership. Not the wealthy, who certainly became richer, the racists, the skinheads, the bullies, who looked to someone to emulate and approve of their behavior, but the average person who saw Republican principles in their future. I understand why they clung to hope when they’d obviously misjudged the character of their champion, why they ignored racist, sexist, bully talk and kept on hoping.
What I will never, if I live to be 110, understand is how those who call themselves patriots, proud USA citizens, proud of our democratic heritage, could support blatant violation of those principles in which they profess to believe. Especially those who swore under oath to uphold those principles.
All through school we are taught the sanctity of our Constitution, the importance of a clear balance of power in government, that we the people, no matter our religion, ethnicity, etc., are what makes this country great.
Time has proven the achievement of these ideals a challenge, but I always thought our leadership would honor these goals. Unfortunately, the last four years have shown us how close we can come to losing all for which our forefathers and mothers worked.
A friend once said, life will keep sending you the same lesson until you learn it. Well, I certainly hope the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris indicates at least a majority has learned a lesson and will not let this atrocity happen again. We must remain vigilant, for many of those legislators, those who flaunt our democratic principles, remain.
