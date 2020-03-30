Before an American died, President Donald Trump shut down air travel from China, slowing the coronavirus. He acted early to save lives.
Politicians jumped on him for being racist. Having failed on impeachment, and still licking their wounds, they resorted to name-calling. Joe Biden called the travel ban fear-mongering.
On another day, Democrats claimed the president did not act soon enough.
Today, they want to limit his daily briefings to America. I appreciate these daily updates. I am holed up, after all. However, President Trump’s approval ratings are rising. It is more difficult for media outlets to spin a story when much of the nation sees and hears the uncut version of truth for themselves.
I can't imagine how bad we would be feeling if Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden presided over America with their open border beliefs. Donald Trump’s glass is half full and that is what I like about him. The media uses a half empty approach to news.
Much of this country’s anger falls on them.
They are the sales people for their product, which includes opinion and bias. For three and one half years the president has worked hard for America while the left tears him down. We can’t keep saying we need to come together without doing something to bring us together.
We now have a need that requires our full attention.
United we can all hate a killer together and not each other. This is an opportune time to step up and help others including neighbors and strangers, at 6 feet apart, of course. I think history will show Team Trump limited the spread of the virus until our doctors could kill it.
He loves this nation and one of his jobs is to keep us upbeat.
I would like to thank all military, medical and health personnel, first responders, law enforcement, grocery store employees and so many others on the front lines of this virus.
Thanks to our truckers who faithfully deliver the goods and Woodland High School for helping them with their needs.
Businesses giving food or masks and individuals giving their time and blood, along with teenagers who can't sit still for five minutes but have hunkered down for the safety of a nation, you are all my heroes.
I even give kudos to our West Coast governors for shutting down all nonessential businesses to slow this disease and heal us faster. Communist China gave the world this deadly virus, and it isn't the first one either.
They should not have the benefit of making our drugs.
I am sure the president will remedy this situation. He brought us record jobs and record low unemployment. With his experience, he will do so again. One day we will be able to hug again. The media and politicians can go back to bashing our president if that is all that remains in their glass.
Right now we need a country that lives with their glasses half full, as many of us are.
