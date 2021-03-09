On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Cowlitz County Republican Central Committee (CCRCC) unanimously voted to withdraw our support of Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler as our elected representative. We also asked for her resignation, and informed her that we have immediately begun looking for her replacement — someone who will support America first!
Cowlitz will be hosting our first Community Action Night on Tuesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at the Republican Party headquarters (314 Academy Street, Kelso). Three Republicans have already announced they are running for her seat — Joe Kent, Wadi Yakhour and Heidi St. John. They will be at the meeting on March 9.
Tuesday, March 23, the CCRCC PCOs will be voting on a Candidate & Office Holder Standards for CCRCC Support Resolution at our next meeting. This meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Republican Party headquarters.
