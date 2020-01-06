I was recently informed that the county council has a planned meeting to discuss the future of the 78th Street Heritage Farm property. Considering any changes such as selling it would be a significant loss to the entire community for the current generation and more importantly the future generations, i.e. our children, grandchildren and their children for generations to come.
I consider this valuable property as “green space” which is rapidly disappearing in Clark County and surrounding areas. What was once mostly farm area is being rapidly replaced by homes, apartments and industrial developments.
The Heritage Farm property is unique. The 79-acre property is historically significant and the projects that occur on the farm are invaluable to our community. Food is grown to support food banks making it a valuable resource for the Clark County food bank in helping many, many families. It provides an area for veterans, children and the general public to learn how to garden and grow their own produce. It’s a place where meetings are held to provide training and valuable information to small businesses related to farming or food production, workshops for the WSU Master Gardeners program and projects. It’s a sanctuary for people and wildlife and keeping this property as-ss is an investment for our and future generations.
It’s impossible to put a dollar figure on the benefits that Heritage Farm provides to the county and community but it is a valuable asset that must be maintained to support the ongoing activities that this area provides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.