I am thankful for U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. I was filled with relief and hope that a Republican representative represented all Americans and chose to vote for the good of us all, not just the polarized minority of the Republican Party!
I watched with disbelief and horror when the assault on the Capitol took place. Anyone who propagated or carried out such an unthinkable act does not represent any “American” I could be proud of.
We lived overseas representing not only the U.S. company my husband worked for but all of America. Being respectful, honest and law abiding was paramount in that role. I am new to Ridgefield. We retired here. The lovely countryside, the traditional small town feel and The presence of the national wildlife refuge was a draw, but the growing community which looked diverse made us feel like we would fit in too.
Like a lot of the families here, we are diverse. His parents from the far east and mine are from Eastern Europe. They came here for a better life looking for a better world. Our kids are not only natural born U.S. citizens, which is a source of pride for us, they look more like native Americans then other Americans.
What’s been more alarming in the last few years is that the taunts and threats they face have gotten more frequent then not. They are adults but as a mom I can not excuse people who are that unAmerican.
I wish for Americans like Herrera Beutler, one who stand up for what is right, what is good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.