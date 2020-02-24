In recent months the Battle Ground School Board has thrown out all sex-ed requirements other than the state required AIDS and HIV prevention requirement.
Parents claim that comprehensive sex education disrupts their values and “corrupts” their children. However, studies show that teen pregnancy rates are higher in abstinence only states versus states that teach comprehensive sex-ed.
Sex education doesn’t “groom and sexualize children” like Vicki Kraft said in her appearance at the board meeting back in October. It does, however, teach students consent, sexuality and STD and pregnancy prevention. Just because sex is a taboo subject in our society doesn’t mean that students should suffer from it not being taught.
