Neil Butler is running for the Battle Ground City Council, Position 3, because he’s passionate about improving life in our community.
He loves Battle Ground for many reasons, but especially because of the way neighbors help neighbors in times of need. Neil will work hard to address Battle Ground’s business — improving roads and other infrastructure, supporting our police and fire departments and caring for our parks and other community resources. He is committed to solving our problems and not getting distracted by irrelevant personal agendas.
As a member of the planning commission and a former parks advisory board member, Neil knows how to achieve goals through collaboration and stakeholder engagement. To learn more about him, check out his website at www.butlerforbgcitycouncil.org.
I’m voting for Neil Butler, and I ask that you do the same.
