In response to a June 26 letter in The Reflector titled, “Liberals cry, but has Trump committed a crime?”
I wish to clarify one thing to the author of that letter. Obstruction of justice is wrong. The fact that Trump used a loophole to avoid punishment speaks volumes about his character. I would also suggest you read the Constitution, specifically the part about emoluments. I am not sure as to the author’s mindset, but I believe lying is wrong, as do most Americans I believe. At a count of 11,000 plus lies told by Trump since he took office, one could call that wrong as well. POTUS is the highest office in the land. I believe as Americans we deserve better representation as a people, not a reality-show star currently featured on a Jerry Springer show called “White Trash Goes to Washington.” That’s not what America means to me. We are the leaders of the free world, its time to start acting like the people we are. Get out and vote for our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.