History is a fairly reliable indicator of what one can expect from future behavior.
Dana Ziemer has been an active and engaged participant and tireless volunteer for all things Ridgefield since I’ve known her. She is active in the schools, PTA, the bond and levy campaigns and also helped co-chair the work of the Capital Facilities Advisory Group that provided crucial community input on the last two school bonds.
Whenever I have asked for her help, the answer is always “what can I do to help?”
I feel it’s essential to have people representing Ridgefield that actually have Ridgefield’s best interests in mind when making critical decisions about its future.
Ridgefield is rapidly growing and Dana understands and values all it offers and feels strongly about maintaining it as a great place to raise a family and be part of a tight-knit community.
I believe the choice is clear.
When you cast your vote for Ridgefield City Council, I would strongly encourage you to cast that vote for Dana Ziemer.
