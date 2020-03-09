All of the headlines and political news can be overwhelming, which is why I’m glad we have Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler in Congress fighting on our behalf.
Rather than getting distracted by the latest tweets or finger-pointing, Jaime is getting bills passed on issues that matter: lowering the cost of prescription drugs, making housing more affordable, supporting higher wages and preserving our salmon and steelhead runs.
It makes total sense why the Center for Effective Lawmaking rated her the most effective federal legislator in Washington, and it’s critical that we re-elect her.
