I was completely stunned to read the backwards, homophobic, transphobic, misogynist “joke” you decided to publish on Nov. 27.
Is the Reflector the one in a coma?
Publishing “jokes” like this only perpetuates the bigotry and prejudice that have no place in a civilized society.
A newspaper and its editor should know better. What you published was fear and hatred; not a joke.
