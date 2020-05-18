Thank you to all our first responders. I would name the agencies but the list would be quite long.
Thank you to all our businesses who hire our young people that graduate every year.
According to a recent count by Siri there are 1,299 businesses in the Battle Ground area. Unfortunately due to the virus many places have closed, some permanently.
Their closure is a loss to our community. We hope they reopen.
Over the 16 years I’ve been here a lot has transpired particularly in the growth of BG.
The one constant thing about BG is the support of the people in time of tragedies.
Now is the time that we must once again come together as a community and support our local businesses as we did prior to this virus.
Stay safe and healthy. Keep Battle Ground Strong.
