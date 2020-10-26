As a young entrepreneur and the son of small business owners who have lived in Southwest Washington their entire lives, I want to say that our family supports Ann Rivers. Our state was hit hard by the pandemic and the economic fallout, and we need someone experienced and respected to represent us in Olympia. Ann will be at the negotiating table for every major piece of legislation because of the relationships she’s forged.
Our community needs pro-business legislators in office now more than ever. Every vote Sen. Rivers has ever taken has been for our small businesses, she knows they’re what drive our economy. I have been building my business since my sophomore year in high school, and I’ve been motivated by the natural incentives that exist in our state. One of the suggested solutions to the budget shortfall has been an income tax. You can trust me when I say that an income tax would have curtailed the ambition of my 16-year-old self. It would have been a psychological blow to my young entrepreneurial spirit, and absolutely de-incentivized growth. It makes no sense to tax middle class people more when our nation is on the edge of a depression.
Rivers is the only person in this race who has the clout to stop the income tax, and the only person who can say she helped pull our state out of the last recession. If you don’t want to see downtown businesses boarded up or the state taking food off your family’s table, I’m asking you to vote for Ann Rivers.
