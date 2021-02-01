I went to Battle Ground High School in the 1960s and I am thankful for the solid foundation our families, teachers and the entire community provided to us. My children also graduated from Battle Ground schools with a solid education thanks to community support.
Today’s students need a strong foundation to face new challenges, including a pandemic and distance learning, until they can return to in-person classes.
I urge the Battle Ground community to once again show their support for today’s students by voting “yes” on the four-year replacement levy on the Feb. 9 ballot.
The replacement levy rate will be lower than the current rate, and the Battle Ground Public School district will continue to have the lowest property tax rate of all K-12 districts in Clark County.
That’s a wise investment in the future.
