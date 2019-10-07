I’ve always believed the number and quality of letters to the editor to be among the top indicators of a healthy newspaper that is truly connected to the community it covers.
As this week’s Opinion page shows — and many more before it — The Reflector is more engaged with its readers than most newspapers of similar size and circulation.
I’m proud and honored to have a role in helping to maintain and grow the relationship with our readers as regional executive editor for Lafromboise Communications, a position that was recently expanded to include oversight of The Reflector’s newsroom.
You won’t notice many changes as I take the reins from now former Reflector editor-in-chief Jonathan Haukaas, who has left the journalism industry for a marketing job in the hospice industry. Instead, I’ll simply look to continue The Reflector’s unmatched dedication to North Clark County and its steady insistence that the small but growing communities that make up our coverage area are deserving of professional, fair and comprehensive coverage.
While I’m new to this position, this is far from my first journalistic experience in Clark County.
I was fortunate to work as a contributing editor for the newspaper beginning in 2016. Two years later, I left the company for a short time. I was blessed with the opportunity to work with the fine journalists at ClarkCountyToday.com, an online-only news outlet led by former Reflector editor (and stand-up guy) Ken Vance.
I’ve become incredibly fond of the people of Clark County during my brief experiences here. There’s never a shortage of insights, opinions and, most importantly, action from the community. With an exploding population and all the benefits and challenges that come with it, there’s also no shortage of stories to tell.
Intrepid reporters Rick Bannan and Cameron Kast have you covered in that regard. Having worked with them just two weeks, I’ve already learned that Kast will work past midnight to file a Friday night football story without being asked while its commonplace to find Bannan at his desk reporting the news well before 5 a.m. on deadline days.
Their commitment to bringing you the news is inspiring, and I’ll seek to mirror it.
As for you, the readers, I hope you’ll continue submitting your opinions so The Reflector can carry on its role as a publication where all ideas are welcome and exchanged.
Let us know how you feel, even if it’s an opinion that might not be popular. You’ll find a fair and unbiased bulletin board for your beliefs on our Opinion pages.
Thanks to all who support The Reflector. I look forward to hearing from you in the years and months ahead.
Eric Schwartz is regional executive editor for Lafromboise Communications, which includes The Reflector, The Chronicle in Centralia and the Nisqually Valley News in Yelm. He can be reached at eric@thereflector.com.
