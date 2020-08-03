Schools reopening is now being used as a political weapon to be used as a way to win an election this November.
If you look at schools across the nation, they are staying closed and conducting online classes. Also, in a memo from school districts to the public and teachers it states classroom instruction will begin Nov. 5. This is very interesting because it happens to be after the election.
Recently on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., during a hearing on coronavirus, CDC experts said if schools do not open to classroom teaching there will be other health consequences that outweigh the risk of the virus.
The research and data says the virus doesn't spread or affect students as it does with the elderly. Students are not at risk. More students last year across the nation died from the yearly flu then the coronavirus.
School boards across this country need to be strong and open up our tax-funded schools now. The children will suffer greatly and be set back in learning for years to come.
Teachers need to do what's right and be an essential employee.
Most teacher unions are encouraging teachers to strike if schools open and encouraging teachers to join the protests that are happening across the nation.
This is outrageous.
Parents need to protest the schools and line up along the school property like the teachers did last year on strike to double their salary and our property taxes.
Time to take a stand. If schools don't open in person instruction we should ask for our tax funded money back.
Again politics play a role to undermine our kids future. If teachers care, go back to the classroom and make a difference in a kid’s life.
Kids' lives matter.
