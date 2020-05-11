Each year well over 1,000 Washingtonians die due to influenza, yet Starbucks remains open, Microsoft creates products and SeaTac launches thousands of Boeing planes into the air. We watch over 15,000 people die miserable deaths of their own choosing: heart attack, stroke, lung cancer, diabetes, liver disease and suicide, all of which are avoidable circumstances yet you sit in your office and allow people to order fast food, drink themselves to death, refuse to exercise and you watch them die, but when a Chinese Virus kills people you shut down our state.
Your hypocrisy needs to be addressed.
If it is death that you are fighting then you need to ban all modes of transportation including horseback. Our COVID-19 deaths will never compare to thousands of deaths you sanction each year by allowing commerce and social interaction. You refuse to enforce the death penalty to our convicted killers yet you allow McDonalds and the food industry to poison and kill your constituents daily.
Where is the parity between the death you permit and the death you try to avoid? Tell me which deaths are acceptable? You have killed businesses and ruined jobs for thousands in Washington. You have created policy to affect the rural as it does the Urban. Tell me how Waterville and Tonasket compare to Seattle. Should those citizens be brutalized by the urban policy you spread throughout the state?
Please stop the nonsense, open our state, and restore our civil liberties. We all listened to the officials and experts, we tried the distancing but not at the peril of ruining the very motor of the world. Tyranny is the enemy. Open our state.
