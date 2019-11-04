Jaime Herrera Beutler is the most effective federal lawmaker out of the 12 who represent Washington state in Congress.
This ranking comes from the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University’s Center for Effective Lawmaking. It’s no surprise considering the number of bills she has had passed and signed in the last couple of years. Here is the link: thelawmakers.org/find-representatives#/. Her intense focus on solving the maternal mortality crisis, ensuring our salmon runs survive, fighting for children’s healthcare, responding to citizens needs is recognized. Politicians and candidates promise to get things done in D.C. but once they get there, they forget their constituents. Not Jaime. Jaime is responsive and effective. I tell my friends she’s the best lawmaker we have in this state, and now we have the proof!
