Adding one million metric tons of carbon dioxide locally, which according to the Sept. 9 article would be roughly equivalent to one third of the greenhouse gases emitted by the city of Seattle, in return for global reductions, is not a bargain we should make. The stated increased demand for fracked fossil fuels is not in keeping with Washington’s goals. Additionally the writer’s allowance that “Northwest Innovation Works acknowledges the new study...” as validation (emphasis added) seems to point toward opinion on the writer’s part, in favor of the proposal, rather than reporting.
And then I sought details for submitting a letter, and was dismayed to find a political cartoon bashing both the BLM social justice movement and Major League Baseball for its support (for the non-sports fans, MLB does less mixing with politics than any other major American sports league).
Perhaps the publisher of the Reflector believes tone deafness plays in North County.
