Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler continues to actively protect people with pre-existing conditions while working toward lowering healthcare costs for everyone.
I want to thank her for cosponsoring the Continuing Coverage for Preexisting Conditions Act of 2019. Her ACE Kids Act — now law — will help hundreds of thousands of sick children obtain life-saving treatment.
We should all support politicians who have a heart, and we have that in Jaime. She’s always fought to ensure the most vulnerable among us aren’t left behind.
