Letter to the Editor
File image

John Ley is the candidate that deserves our vote right now. I have watched as he fought for his neighbors these last years. It is time to give him the tools to bring his passion for us to office. The difference between John and others is that he studies numbers with a “Big Bang Theory” Sheldon-Like microscope. 

Today when we are inundated by candidates who tout "feelings" it's time for a fact-based, study the numbers, follow the facts wherever they lead, serve your neighbors not your ego, representative.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.