John Ley is the candidate that deserves our vote right now. I have watched as he fought for his neighbors these last years. It is time to give him the tools to bring his passion for us to office. The difference between John and others is that he studies numbers with a “Big Bang Theory” Sheldon-Like microscope.
Today when we are inundated by candidates who tout "feelings" it's time for a fact-based, study the numbers, follow the facts wherever they lead, serve your neighbors not your ego, representative.
