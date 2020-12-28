Ridgefield schools are opening for kindergarten on Jan. 5 after being taught virtually all year.
We know from July 4 and Thanksgiving that case counts and hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 will be on their way up after Christmas.
We know that people will continue to gather in person for the holidays despite the health consequences.
Why not wait two more weeks and let them incubate the virus at home?
Teachers and other school staff are a finite resource. Give parents more time to prepare their kids to wear masks for longer periods and let the virus do its damage in a smaller pool of people before opening back up.
Nationwide, we have lost over 300 school employees from estimates in the early fall. If we must open up, let’s be strategic about it and be proactive now with messaging so that people understand their behavior in the community can impact their children’s ability to be in school.
Limit the virus' spread by masking up, socially distancing, keeping your circle very small and staying home if you're sick.
Let's create a culture of showing this care for each other and for our teachers.
