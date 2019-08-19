Once again we have seen horrific shootings by criminals who violated multiple existing gun laws and committed unlawful acts of murder and bodily injuries on innocent people.
Comes now our huffing and puffing wizards in Congress, stimulated by fake news, Hollyweird and noisy anti-gun groups, getting out in front of this issue, even though every day multiple shootings in strict gun-control Chicago do not seem to catch anyone’s interest.
Now congressmen are writing “red flag” laws to empower turning in “suspicious” gun owners.
Politicians’ sudden reaction to these incidents is impressive, I guess.
But I get red-flagged on Facebook routinely.
In 30-day stretches, I’ve served 360 days in Facebook jail.
I’m sure no one would ever be able to complain and manipulate government to red flag my firearms ownership, right?
Right?
Or maybe this congressional push for red flag laws is a full-on, draconian attack on Second Amendment freedom?
Pretty sure that’s what it is, and precisely how it would be used.
