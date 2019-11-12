I want to know why we let lobbyists run our government. I question the role lobbyists perform in our country and I wonder how many others pay attention to the part the lobbyists play. We have permitted our state and nation’s Congress to allow lobbyists to deliver approval to the landowners and developers to charge any amount of rent they want. My rent was almost doubled when new owners took over this gated senior manufactured home park. The U.S. Congress has allowed lobbyists to take control, increasing profits for capitalist corporations.
I have heard from many that this procedure cannot be changed. I don’t believe it is democratic since the people do not vote for the lobbyists and we have no influence in Washington compared to lobbyists. The Congress is supposed to listen to constituents and protect the American people. I am sure the wealthy are not anxious to change the system, but I want to know how this procedure can be corrected.
Our government has been in the process of abolishing controls, deregulating all safety nets, checks and balances for the profit of a few. The branches of government should work together for the common good, not just line the pockets of the wealthy. I support Bernie Sanders because he is willing to take on Wall Street and the 1 percent and bring equity to our nation.
Carl W. Mattila
Battle Ground
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.