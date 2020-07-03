I write in support of the growing calls for Eileen Quiring to step down as Clark County Council chair. Her statement that "there is no systemic racism in Clark County" reveals her complete lack of understanding of one of the fundamental realities of American culture.
It is as preposterous as Putin claiming a few years back that "there is no homosexuality in Russia"
The first step towards resolving any problem is to accept its existence. Our leaders cannot be effective if they have such a huge blind spot.
I believe this revelation disqualifies Ms. Quiring from holding such an influential position.
Howard Graman
Vancouver
