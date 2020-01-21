We seniors have seen and experienced a lot since we were young.
Back then, many of us had limited educational opportunities though generally in a very safe environment. In the 60s and 70s, we didn’t even have to lock our doors. Now in the new century, 20 years into it, it is an entirely different ball game.
The world is so different. High tech, but still needing highly trained people in the building and maintenance crafts. And feeling safe; that’s another story. Back in the 60s and 70s we never thought of a Columbine much less a Sandy Hook. Just about everyone thinks “it can’t happen here.”
We seniors think that most people of goodwill agree that it is our community’s obligation to offer the best education that we can provide, safely. If one were to say “money is not an obstacle,” that would be wrong. Because money is an obstacle. No one wants to pay higher taxes. But anything of value will cost something. Fortunately, we have a school board and administration that is fiscally responsible. Everything promised in the 2017 bond was delivered on schedule and within budget.
We seniors know that we can provide an education for our children’s children. After all, our parents and their parents provided for our education. The cycle of life continues, and it’s a beautiful thing as we marvel at what our grandchildren can do. The education part is somewhat straightforward. The safety part is a little tougher. Portable buildings are inherently unsafe if the “it can’t happen here” happens here. New schools like the View Ridge-Sunset Ridge campus provide the latest and best in safe schools technology. That is what we’ll get from the 2020 school bond.
We seniors invite you to join us in voting “yes” on the 2020 Ridgefield school school bond.
